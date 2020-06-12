Fuel prices: Petrol up 8 sen, diesel up 10 sen

KUCHING: Fuel prices will go up by 8 sen this week, while diesel will see a price increase of 10 sen.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will both go up by 8 sen, bringing the price per litre to RM1.56 and RM1.86, respectively.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.73 per litre. The fuel price changes will come into effect at midnight (June 13) tonight.

Fuel prices recently fell to an all-time low in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a crash in global oil prices, which has seen slowly recovered to bring oil prices up again.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.