Ismail Sabri: Customers can ask for proof of negative Covid-19 swab test at barbershops, hair salons

KUCHING: Members of public have the right to demand proof of negative Covid-19 swab test of foreign workers working in hair salon or barbershops, should the business have foreign workers on its payroll, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that one of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for reopening of barbershops and hair salons was that the business owners needed to send their foreign workers for a swab test before allowing them to go back to work.

He added that after going for the swab test, each clinic doing the swab tests would produce a letter after the test and if found to be negative, it would read ‘not detected’.

“Customers who come to cut their hair can insist to see the letter if they spot a foreign worker in the premises after entering.

“And I ask the customers to help the government: if they demand for the proof and they cannot provide it, they can quickly report it to the authorities so that action can be taken against those who do not comply with government orders,” he said at a press conference after the daily update in Putrajaya today.

He added that business owners who allowed their foreign workers to resume working without going for the swab test could have action taken against them and the business closed.

Thus, he hopes that everyone will comply to the SOPs set by the government.

He was asked to comment on a viral news that a barber in Setapak had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ismail said he could not verify nor comment on the news as he had not gotten the latest information.

However, he said that if it was true, then the premise would be closed and contact tracing would be done on those who have been to the said premise.

“When you go anywhere and you need to fill in your name and contact number, this is what it is for. In case a positive case is detected, close contacts can be easily traced based on the information given,” Ismail stressed.