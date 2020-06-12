Jazz Suites among iProperty’s seven high-rise with highest rental yields

KUCHING: Jazz Suites at Vivacity Kuching made its mark in iProperty.com.my’s list of the seven high-rise properties nationwide which offers the best rental revenue (yield) in proportion to the property’s price in 2019.

These residential properties which are located in several states recorded gross rental yields ranging from 5.71 to 11.1 per cent.

The list is based on data compiled by iProperty.com.my‘s big data solution, iPropertyIQ.com.

According to the press release, Jazz Suites came in at sixth place with a rental yield of 5.83 per cent.

This estimate was based on a bBuilt-up size which generated top rental yield between 1,004 to 1076 feet, with a median property price of RM535,000 (for 1,001 to 1,076 square feet) and a median rent of RM2,600 in 2019.

“Jazz Suites was another condominium which came out as the top property with the highest capital growth in 2018, alongside Le Renaissance,” iProperty said in the statement.

“This leasehold condominium also stands out from the rest of the properties on this list by being the newest property, with its first phase launched in 2016.

“The property shares the same retail variable as Berjaya Times Square and Plaza 393, being located right on top Vivacity Megamall which is reputed to be the biggest and most popular mall in Kuching.”

Other high rise properties on the list with the highest rental yields were Le Renaissance at Bukit Kepayang, Negeri Sembilan (11.1 per cent rental yield), Amber Court in Bentong, Pahang (8.8 per cent), Larkin Utama in Johor Bahru, Johor (8.5 per cent), Berjaya Times Square at Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur (6.02 per cent), PLAZA 393 at Jalan Peel, Cheras (six per cent) and The Palladium in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur (5.71 per cent).