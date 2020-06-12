Meeting with assemblymen, MPs, to clear the air — Mohd Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday held a meeting with assemblymen and Members of Parliament (MPs) in the state to clear the air on current political rumours surrounding the party.

The two-hour meeting, which started at noon in the State Administrative Centre here, was attended by 40 out of 43 assemblymen and eight out of 10 MPs from Warisan, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), DAP and PKR.

Among those who attended the meeting were all three deputy chief ministers – Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, who is also Warisan vice president; UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, and Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew – as well as state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, who is also Sabah DAP chairman.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mohd Shafie said the meeting was to discuss the current political scenario and provide a clear picture of the political direction and position of each of them.

Asked on the absence of the three assemblymen and two MPs during the meeting, Mohd Shafie said they have informed him of the matter, and at the same time have stated their firm stand to be with the party’s struggles.

In a related development, Mohd Shafie, who is also Warisan president, said although Sabah’s government political views and ideologies were different from that of the federal government, the state government, however, was always ready to provide government to government cooperation for the overall well-being and benefit of the people.

“In term of politics, we (Sabah and federal governments) have different views, but I want to stress that we are (willing to cooperate) with federal government. We work for the country,” he said.

Recently, there were claims that several Warisan MPs have quit the party, in social media.

There were also claims that there would be a change in Sabah government in July, as assemblymen from the government’s block would be changing side. — Bernama