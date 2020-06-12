Motorcyclist perishes in self-accident along Jalan Sri Aman-Serian

KUCHING: A 35-year-old male motorcyclist perished in a self-accident at Kilometre 81, Jalan Sri Aman – Serian around 9.15am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the deceased had been identified as Iskandar Beka @ Liewman from Kampung Kranji, Bau.

“It is believed that the deceased lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a road divider while heading to Serian from Sri Aman,” said Alexson.

He added that the deceased, who had sustained serious head injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Serian Hospital.

The body has since been transferred to Serian Hospital for further action.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.