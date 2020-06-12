Musa Aman back in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Tan Sri Musa Aman is back. The former chief minister arrived at the Kota

Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on a Malaysian Airlines flight at 3.35pm yesterday.

Upon emerging from the departure hall, Musa was greeted by several political leaders, including Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai. He then boarded his vehicle, believed heading to Hyatt Regency hotel.

On June 9, Musa was acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court of 46 corruption and money laundering charges in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah.