Musa returns to KK

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has returned to Sabah.

He arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on a Malaysian Airlines flight at 3.35pm yesterday.

Upon emerging from the departure hall, Musa was greeted by several political leaders, including Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

He then boarded his vehicle, believed to be heading to Hyatt Regency hotel.

On June 9, Musa was acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur court of 46 corruption and money laundering charges in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah.