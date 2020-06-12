Muslims attend Friday prayers in Sarawak as mosques, suraus reopen under RMCO

KUCHING: Muslims in Sarawak performed Friday prayers in mosques and suraus for the first time during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after the facilities were shuttered for 12 weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic that struck the nation.

However, the number of people allowed into the mosques for prayers are now limited in accordance to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) on Monday.

Observations by Utusan Borneo at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here today saw Muslims registering their names online through the Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS).

According to the Masjid Jamek Sarawak divisional chief Aizat Morshidi, those who registered online will receive a QR code.

“This QR code is for verification of those who registered, after which they will be inspected by security personnel and have their temperatures checked,” he said when met at the entrance of Masjid Jamek here today.

He advised Muslims who wish to perform Friday prayers at the mosque to register their names and abide by the SOP.

Meanwhile, Aizat explained that for Friday prayers, the number of people attending Friday prayers was limited to 100 people, not including the ‘imam’, ‘bilal’ and ‘merbot’.

At the same time, he said those who registered for prayers should arrive at least one hour early, at 11.30am before prayer time.

“For the five solat times, the number of people is also limited to 40, not including the imam, bilal and merbot.

“We are also conducting body temperature checks and ensuring compliance on other guidelines for those coming to the mosque,” he added.

“Should a person be found unhealthy, we will disallow them from entering; please always wear face masks, bring your own ‘sejadah’ and take ‘wuduk’ at home as we do not allow them to take it at the mosque,” he explained.

On Monday, MIS president Datu Misnu Taha said Friday prayers were allowed to commence at mosques and suraus starting today for the five solat prayers.

He explained that a total of 406 mosques and suraus statewide were given permission, but the number of people should be limited.

“The Masjid Jamek Sarawak is allowed to accommodate only 100 Muslims for Friday prayer, while 40 people are allowed to attend the five solat prayers.

“For mosques in divisions, districts and small districts, MIS will allow only 50 people for Friday prayers and 40 for the 5 solat prayers,” he said.