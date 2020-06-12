Nancy: Over 100 hotels in Sarawak were closed only during MCO, now reopen under RMCO

KUCHING: The over 100 hotels in Sarawak which had reportedly closed down were in fact closed only from when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 until the final date of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on June 9, says federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said she was informed of this by the Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA).

“The majority of hotels in Sarawak are now in operation in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council and Ministry of Health after the CMCO was replaced with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which will end on Aug 31,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

She was asked to comment on claims made by MyBHA Sarawak Chapter’s former chairman Lau Nai Meng that more than 100 hotels in the state have shuttered or are in the midst of winding up since MCO was enforced.

Nancy also stressed that her ministry remains committed to promoting the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Campaign to encourage Malaysians to travel domestically in line with the Prime Minister’s recent announcement.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture through Tourism Malaysia has identified several activities or programmes to boost domestic tourism.

“Among them include helping industry players promote their products through the www.malaysia.travel website and social media available at the headquarters and regional offices,” she said.

Lau was quoted by The Star today that hotels in Sarawak were badly hit after being forced to close in April and May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the hotels had zero income during these two months and yet had to pay for expenses such as rental, workers’ salaries and utility bills.