Nine escape from temporary detention centre

SANDAKAN: Police are looking for nine detainees who escaped from Sibuga Temporary Detention Centre here at about 2.20pm, on Wednesday.

Sandakan District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the detainees who were waiting for their turns to be deported to the Philippines had escaped from the centre by breaking the window grille of the toilet.

Azhar said that it was raining heavily at the time of incident.

“All the escapees, aged 18 to 43, were involved in immigration cases and were in the process of deportation to the Philippines.

“We have initiated operations to actively search for the detainees who have escaped,” he said.

The public who have relevant information on the case could contact Sandakan Headquarters Police Station at 089- 212222 or any police station nearby.

The case is investigated under Section 222/224 of the Penal Code.