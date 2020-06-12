Parents can’t wait to send their children back to school

SIBU: An employee Grace Mo, 44, is not worried about sending her daughter back to school when schools reopen on June 24.

She believed her 17-year-old daughter is old enough to understand what is happening in the world and would always take necessary steps to stay safe.

“Of course, I still have concern, but I think at 17 years old, she is old enough to understand what is going on in the world, She should know what to do to stay safe.

“Education is very important and with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in place, I think there is not much to worry about,” she said.

Mo has two children; son 13, and daughter 17.

Her daughter will continue her Senior 2 (Form 5) class at Catholic High School here starting June 24.

According to Mo, teachers were doing a good job in giving education to her children through online classes.

However, her children found it hard to pay attention during online classes, she said.

“That is why going back to school is still the best option to ensure the children get the most out of the lessons,” she said.

She said as a parent, she would make sure her daughter always has face masks and hand sanitizers.

As a safety measure, parents should not send their children to school if they are not feeling well.

“I have to make some adjustments as well. Due to my busy lifestyles, I usually gave pocket money to my children to buy food at the canteen for recess and lunch.

“From now on, I have to pack food for my daughter,” she said.

She also has another concern. When her daughter goes back to school, no one would take care of her son. During the MCO, her daughter helped to take care of her brother.

“I am worried. I am not sure whether to leave a 13-year-old boy alone is okay. I need to think of something so that he would not be left alone,” she said.

Meanwhile, director of Nursing at Rejang Medical Centre Mary Sia, 44, also said she is not worried about sending her daughter back to school.

Her daughter will be entering Lower 6 at SMK Sacred Heart when the school reopens on June 24.

She believed that at 18 years old, her daughter should know how to take care of herself.

“They are all grown up and they have to go back to school sooner or later. Nothing to worry. Besides, the school will follow the government’s SOP guidelines,” she said.

She said it had been her practice to pack food for her children.

On online classes, the mother-of-four praised the teachers for their commitment in providing lessons for their children during the MCO period.

She said her children were quite independent, thus would not encounter any problem coping with online classes.