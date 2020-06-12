Perodua reduces prices by up to 6 pct

RAWANG: Perodua has reduced its model prices (on-the-road excluding insurance) by between 3 and 6 per cent via cash rebates until Sunday (June 14).

It has also incorporated the new prices throughout the tax reduction period, as recently announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, although the tax reduction is only effective from Monday (June 15).

“We want everyone to take this opportunity to own a Perodua without worrying about being left out. Please visit any Perodua sales outlet and speak to our authorised sales advisors for the total cash rebate amounts and the full price list that will be effective June 15,” said Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad in a press statement yesterday.

In his Economic Recovery Plan address on June 5, Muhyiddin announced various measures and incentives to stimulate the economy amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis that has gripped the nation.

Among the incentives to assist the automotive industry are a 100 per cent sales tax exemption on new completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicles and a 50 per cent exemption for completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles until the end of the year.

“Perodua is in full support of the government’s move to fully exempt sales tax for the purchase of CKD cars until the end of the year to shore up the domestic economy,” said Zainal.

“The Malaysian public are understandably spending more cautiously due to Covid-19 and the Movement Control Order, although personal vehicles are still very much needed in these trying times.

“This move to fully exempt CKD cars from sales tax is a confidence boost for the automotive industry — not just for car buyers but the entire ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers.”

Along with low financing rates at this difficult time, Zainal said Perodua is cautiously

optimistic that this will spur new car sales.

Perodua sold 52,920 vehicles as of the first five months of 2020, giving it a 41 per cent market share against an estimated year-to-date total industry volume of 129,401 units.

All current Perodua models have over 90 per cent local content, and last year, the carmaker purchased RM5.4 billion worth of components from Malaysian suppliers.

“As Malaysia’s biggest carmaker by volume, we reiterate our commitment to the government to contribute wherever and whenever we can to ensure the industry can get through this difficult time,” said Zainal.

Perodua’s current model range comprises the Myvi, Axia, Bezza, Aruz, and Alza.