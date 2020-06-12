PKR reps to stay loyal to Shafie-led govt – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah’s elected representatives will continue to loyally support the government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Its liaison chief, Datuk Christina Liew, however, stressed that now is not the time to play politics but instead to focus on implementing the State Government’s development plans, especially in the aspect of fighting the spread of Covid-19.

Liew who is Api Api assemblywoman and Tawau Member of Parliament expressed confidence that Sabah’s politics is stable and should not be questioned anymore.

“We need to find ways to assist development of the state and there is still a lot of work to be done. Therefore now is not the time to play politics, we need stability in the government,” Liew said.

Liew who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah chief disclosed that she wants to focus on the state’s development because many businesses were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and this is not good for the economy.

“Therefore now is not the time for political games but time for us to be united under the leadership of the Chief Minister in order for us to continue to progress and prosper,” said Liew when met after a meeting of the government aligned elected representatives with Shafie.

Liew also claimed that all PKR elected representatives including herself had received offers from the opposition.

“They have chosen the wrong people and I reminded them to forget about the offer because we will not jump ship and are only focused on work. I am happy that the Chief Minister called for this meeting as we all have the same understanding,” she stressed.

On Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chances in Sabah, Liew said it is up to Sabahans to decide on that.