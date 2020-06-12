Police step in to enforce SOP at Sibu Express Bus Terminal

SIBU: The police are now monitoring express buses departing from the Sibu bus terminal after the Sarawak Bus Transport Company Association revealed that some passengers had refused to wear face masks.

Sibu police community security and crime prevention division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said the police would check every bus leaving the terminal to ensure that the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19 were complied with.

“Six police personnel will be stationed at the terminal to monitor operations including passengers to ensure that they adhere to the SOP,” he told reporters after an SOP compliance check at the terminal with Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

Siaw, who heads the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee, urged the public using the express bus to comply with the SOP for their own good.

He stressed that this would help to protect them from Covid-19 infection.

“Before boarding the bus, every passenger should wear a face mask and if they do not comply, the bus driver has the right not to drive off. Every operating bus company has their role to play too and not just depend on the police,” Siaw said.

The association’s advisor Lau Khing Seng had yesterday urged the authorities to help enforce the wearing of face masks on express buses as there were passengers who refuse to don them.

Although one of the state Transport Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOP) was for bus drivers to ensure passengers wear face masks throughout the journey, Lau conceded that they could not compel passengers to comply.

“There is nothing we can do. That is why we need the authorities to help us,” he told The Borneo Post.

Express buses were given the green light to resume on Monday by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) after almost three months out of operation due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order on March 18 and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order which ended yesterday.

Announcing the resumption of the express bus service last week, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin reminded all operators to adhere closely to the SOP.

Besides face masks, the SOP requires buses to be regularly sanitised, drivers to undergo health screening, seating to comply with social distancing, temperature checks on passengers, and that hand sanitisers be made available.