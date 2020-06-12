Reopening of Sibu weekend markets unresolved as SMC pores over crowd control

SIBU: The date for the reopening of the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market here is now uncertain as the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) irons out its guidelines to ensure the safety of traders and customers amid the threat posed by Covid-19.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting told The Borneo Post today that a meeting would be held next week to discuss the reopening of the weekend markets and that the number of people at the market was a prime concern.

“With regard to the (reopening of) Sunday Market at Mahsuri Road and pasar tamu at the open space of Sibu Central Market, we (SMC) are undecided. We need a committee meeting to discuss this,” he said when contacted.

Ting pointed out that it was difficult to pinpoint the exact number of these traders trading at a given weekend although there were usually some 280 traders at each of the markets.

“Those areas are for the unregistered traders, that is why on a given weekend, we don’t know how many are coming there to trade. We can’t accommodate all of them if they all come one time and we will not be abiding by the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

He said that it was for that reason that SMC had decided to introduce a temporary licence for the traders and on top of that, he said the traders could also be required to take turns and trade on alternate weekends.

“Previously, it was on a first-come-first-serve basis, and if we open as before, it will get into a mess and become problematic,” Ting explained.

He also said that SMC had decided to allow the night market at Butterfly Garden to open on June 17 because the traders there were all registered with the local authority.

“We know how many of them and where their stalls are so, we just ask them to do alternate (trading),” he added.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Albert Tiang, had said earlier today that it could take two more weeks before the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market could reopen.

He added that the council was issuing the temporary licence to control and manage the number of traders at the markets, adding that his committee would begin receiving applications after the registration process is finalised.

However, he said the approval process would be fast.