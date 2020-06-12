Report: GPS solidly behind Muhyiddin, says coalition sec-gen

KUCHING: Two Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders have quashed talks that the coalition is switching support to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a Malaysiakini report today that the coalition remains firm in its support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“As far as GPS is concerned, we are solidly behind Muhyiddin as prime minister, you can emphasise that,” he was quoted as saying.

Nanta, who is also secretary general of the coalition’s dominant party Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), GPS wants to see a ‘stable government’ at the federal level.

“We see the present government is doing well in handling the Covid-19 crisis, all the more reason for us to give him (Muhyiddin) strong support and a strong mandate for the safety of the country,” he said.

He also clarified GPS is not a Perikatan Nasional (PN) member as PN is not a registered organisation yet.

“So how can we be a member of it in that sense? But we participate at the federal level because we feel that we also can contribute to the federal government, especially for the sake of development in Sarawak and for Sarawakian interests.

Meanwhile, PBB supreme council member Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was quoted as saying rumblings of another change in the federal government were merely ‘the madness of trying to assume leadership of the government’.

He also said Muhyiddin’s government was currently doing well in handling the Covid-19 pandemic as well as in its efforts to restart the economy following the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“This is not the right time to disrupt the government. The ‘rakyat’ may not be happy if such a thing were to happen.

“Politics should be put aside for now, and we should look into the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy,” he had said to Malaysiakini.

Wan Junaidi also said Muhyiddin should be allowed to stay on as prime minister until the next general election, adding PBB was ready to face any changes in the polls.

Speculation had been rife that GPS had switched sides following claims made by Pakatan Harapan leaders in the past few weeks that they had garnered enough support, including from those in the government, to recapture Putrajaya from PN.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim then said on Wednesday that Harapan currently has 107 seats on their side. Any political entity with simple majority of at least 112 MPs can form a government in the first-past-the-post system in the country.