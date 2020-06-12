RMAF helps fly home 71-year-old with heart disease to family in Kuching

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) conducted a mercy flight to assist a 71-year-old elderly patient with heart disease this morning.

In a statement today, RMAF said the patient known as Wan Ujang @ Wan Ali Tuanku Sait was taken aboard the A400M carrier at 7.32am this morning and was flown from Subang airbase and arrived at Kuching airbase at 9am.

It was learnt that the patient previously received treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur and is currently receiving further treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre to facilitate closer care by the patient’s family.

“Social responsibilities are carried out by the RMAF specifically for those who really need it.

“Hopefully with this noble effort, it will help to ensure the well-being of the people and the country,” he said in a statement.

The A400M carrier was flown by TUDM pilot Major Khairul Ikhmal Ishak and assistant pilot Captain Mohammad Ridhwan Yahya, with the help of three crewmembers from the 22nd Squadron.