SDMC: Beauty salons now allowed to reopen on June 17

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will allow beauty salons and centres to reopen in the state on June 17.

“The Local Government and Housing Ministry will reveal the fixed standard operating procedures (SOP) to the operators soon,” said SDMC secretariat in a statement today.

Operators of beauty salons have been requesting for permission to reopen their businesses after those operating barbers and hair salons were allowed to resume operations in the state since June 9.

Beauty salons in other parts of the country were allowed to operate since June 10. Sarawak has its own say on which business operations can commence.

MORE TO COME