Shafie backs Dr M for PM – report

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is reported to have expresssed support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister when Pakatan Plus takes over the government.

Sin Chew reported Mahathir had offered himself as a candidate for the premiership but the Pakatan Harapan presidential council has nominated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir, however, had allegedly proposed to Pakatan in a meeting on Tuesday to put forward a “Mahathir-Anwar pairing”, whereby Mahathir would be the prime minister and Anwar the deputy prime minister.

“Dr Mahathir suggested that if Pakatan were to regain control of the Federal Government, he should be prime minister for six months and after that, he would hand over the reins to Anwar.

“However, this proposal has not gotten the green light by Pakatan.

“Dr Mahathir’s reasoning is to let him show that he really has the sincerity to pass the baton to Anwar,” reported the daily quoting a source.

The source also said that although Anwar had said that Pakatan had the support of only 107 members of Parliament, the numbers are “enough”.

“Pakatan Harapan and Dr Mahathir are still having negotiations with Gabungan Parti Sarawak,” the source said.