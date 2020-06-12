Sibu night market stalls halved, traders to operate on alternate days

SIBU: Hawkers at the popular night market at Butterfly Garden here will trade on alternate days in accordance with the Federal government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) on social distancing for such businesses, said Sibu councilor Albert Tiang.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman explained that as stalls would be kept at least 1.5m apart, only 82 out of 164 stalls would operate nightly when the market reopens on June 17.

He said the matter was discussed at a meeting SMC chairman Clarence Ting and public health officers on the SOP for the reopening of the night market.

“We also decided the operation hours will be from 5pm to 10pm (whereas, federal side is from 4pm to 8pm, nightly).

“Night market hawkers will do the balloting this afternoon at council,” he said when contacted.

Tiang also reminded hawkers to wear face masks and ensure good personal hygiene.

Night markets were among businesses that were required to close for the duration of the Movement Control Order implemented in March, and the subsequent Conditional Movement Control Order, which ended on Tuesday.