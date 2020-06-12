Sibu Pasar Tamu, Sunday Market reopening held back for new licence issuance

SIBU: The reopening of the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market at open areas here has been delayed by two weeks as the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has decided to go ahead with the introduction of a temporary licence for their traders.

Its market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Albert Tiang, said his committee would begin receiving applications after the registration process is finalised.

However, he said the approval process would be fast.

“The intention is to control the number of trading lots and to know who are trading there,” he explained when asked why the need for the temporary licence.

Since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 and the subsequent Conditional MCO which ended on Tuesday, the council had stopped trading at the ‘tamu’ markets and Sunday Market.

Tiang had told The Borneo Post on Wednesday that the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market each had about 200 traders who were allowed to operate during weekends without a licence.

He explained that SMC currently charges traders RM1 per day for a lot on a first-come-first-serve basis on the traders.

Pointing out that traders came from as far as Bintangor, Sarikei, Julau and Kanowit to trade at the markets, Tiang said SMC would give priority to traders from within its jurisdiction for the temporary licence.

Expecting the crowd at the ‘tamu’ and Sunday Market to swell, Tiang said the council would come up with a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that these markets would not be overcrowded.