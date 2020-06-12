Sibu swimmers count the days till pools reopen under RMCO

SIBU: The swimming fraternity here hopes to dive right back into action soon after the government gave its nod for several non-contact sports to resume on June 15 under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) chairman Oliver Kuo said the swimmers were eager to return to the pool after a more than three-month wait due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that put a stop to all non-essential activities.

“Hopefully, the swimmers turn to go to the pool for a good swim will be next,” he said when contacted.

The MCO was implemented on June 18 and was followed by the Conditional Movement Control Order, which ended on Tuesday. The country is now in the Covid-19 recovery phase and more economic sectors and activities have been permitted to resume.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Wednesday that the Malaysia Games (Sukma) athletes can now start training including those involved in team sports such as football, swimming and rugby.

He said even though team sports were now still not permitted, the decision to allow Sukma athletes to start training was to ensure that they were ready for the games postponed to March next year in Johor.

Kuo said the swimming fraternity here had been abuzz with talk on when to resume their swimming activities after the country showed positive development on the Covid-19 pandemic in the past few weeks.

“The swimmers are hoping that the pool will be opened soon so that they can have a good nice swim, of course, with strict standard operating procedures (SOP), in place.”

He said swimming was a good form of exercise which not only helped save people’s lives but also helped keep the swimmers fit and healthy.

Swimming, he added, did not involve any mass gatherings of people.

“There is also no body contact among the swimmers as most will be swimming on their own while in the pool,” he added.

He said the swimmers will also adhere strict compliance to the SOP when both inside and outside the pool.

Kuo, however, expressed gratitude to the government for allowing Sukma swimmers to start training to ensure they would be in good shape before the competitions.

“After three months of waiting, the swimmers might feel a little bit lethargic. It’s commendable they are allowed to train now to get that weight off their feet,” he added.

Bukit Lima Swimming Pool manager Samuel Wong, when contacted, also expressed the hope to see swimming activities resume.

Asked whether chlorine would be of any help to kill the virus in the water, Wong said he was unsure of whether Covid-19 virus could be transmitted in water.

He, nevertheless, respected the government’s decision for ensuring all the precautionary measures were taken before allowing the pool to resume business.

He also expressed gratitude to all the frontliners for their hard work and contributions to help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We must continue to ensure strict compliance to the SOP to prevent another wave from occurring,” said Wong.