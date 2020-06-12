Single mum fined over drugs

KOTA KINABALU: A single mother who claimed to be involved in a drug offence to earn money to buy her child’s milk was fined RM1,200, in default, six months’ jail for possessing 0.05 grams of syabu.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun imposed the fine on Junaidah Mohd Jualis after the latter pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The indictment carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Junaidah was found in possession of the drug at Kampung Air here on March 15.

In her mitigation, she claimed that she wanted to buy milk for her two-year-old child and only had RM2 with her at that time.

Junaidah, who sells nasi lemak for a living, said she has six children and was desperate for money.

She told the court that it was her first time arrested for such offence and therefore prayed for a lenient sentence.

Meanwhile, prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit applied for an appropriate offence.

The court also ordered the accused’s bail to be refunded.