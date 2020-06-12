State gov’t presents RM350,000 grant to Kuching Vocational College to construct surau

KUCHING: The state government yesterday presented a RM350,000 grant to the Kuching Vocational College for the purpose of constructing its new Al-Azhar surau.

The funds were presented by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan during a cheque handing over ceremony at Wisma Sumber Alam in Petra Jaya.

“The funds were approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the surau construction project will finally commence as the idea was inspired by the college’s former principal Johara Zen.

“Upon completion, the surau will cover an area of 600 square metres and will accommodate about 300 people,” said a statement today.

Last year, Awang Tengah received the request for funds to construct the surau by the college’s director Arni Suhaili after attending the college’s Student Excellence Award ceremony.

During this time, it was stated that the students and staff members had to use a classroom which was renovated to a prayer room which can only accommodate 60 people.

“Kuching Vocational College is the only college in Malaysia that does not have a surau despite having more than 200 Muslim students and staff members,” it said.

Also present at the ceremony were Kuching Vocational College deputy director Mohd Amin Mohamad Noor, teachers Aina Shahira and Haris Fadzilah and ustaz Muhammad Sulaiman Medin.