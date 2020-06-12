Teachers returning to Sarawak from Peninsular required to undergo 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: Teachers returning to Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia are required to undergo the 14-day quarantine, says the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, the committee said under the Stay Home Notice, teachers teaching in urban areas are required to undergo the quarantine period at their own residences.

Aside from that, they will also be required to wear the wristband tags during the period and Covid-19 screening will be done on the tenth day of the quarantine.

“Those returning to rural Sarawak are also required to undergo the 14-day quarantine, but at quarantine centres assigned by SDMC.

“Covid-19 screening will also be done on the tenth day of the quarantine period,” the committee said.

At a press conference yesterday, Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong announced that the state government would be chartering flights to bring 1,716 teachers stranded in Peninsular Malaysia to return to Sarawak before schools reopen on June 24.

He said that the state Education Department and non-governmental organisation Sarawak Volunteers had reached an agreement whereby the organisation would assist in bringing them back to the state.

He also pointed out that teachers returning to the state would still have to undergo the required 14-day quarantine, either at designated hotels (for non-Sarawakians) or at home (for Sarawakians).

“We have asked those still stranded to contact Sarawak Volunteers so that we can register them, charter flights and bring them back,” he added.