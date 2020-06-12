Three assemblymen, two MPs absent from meeting with CM

KOTA KINABALU: Two Upko assemblymen Datuk Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu) and Datuk James Ratib (Sugut) were absent from a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal yesterday.

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau however explained that the two assemblymen had informed him of their reasons for not being able to attend the meeting.

“Limus is in Kuala Lumpur for a work related meeting while James is in his constituency. As this was a last minute meeting, they were unable to make it back to Kota Kinabalu,” said Madius when met after the almost four-hour meeting on Thursday.

“This quashes rumours that they may switch allegiance,” stressed Madius, adding,”I have spoken to them.”

Forty-four out of the 47 government assemblymen and 12 members of parliament from Warisan, Upko, PKR and DAP attended the meeting.

Other than Limus and James, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong, Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jaaman and Silam MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi were also absent.