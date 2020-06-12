Two more Covid-19 patients recover

KOTA KINABALU: Two more Covid-19 patients recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries in Sabah to 341.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that the two recoveries were in Kota Kinabalu in Tuaran.

The state now only has nine remaining active cases: Tawau (1), Kota Kinabalu (2), Tuaran (2), Beaufort (2), Penampang (1) and Pitas (1).

No new cases were detected yesterday and the positive case tally remained at 355 and death toll at five

A total of 929 people are still undergoing quarantine and 4,216 at home.