US Fed rate unchanged, BNM still has room for more easing

KUCHING: The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept its interest rates unchanged at a target range of 0.0 to 0.25 per cent – much to the expectation of analysts – as Covid-19 continues to pose considerable risks.

The Committee predicted they would keep interest rates close to zero at least till 2022, as the US central bank indicated it would take years to bring joblessness back down to the pre-coronavirus pandemic level.

Researchers with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted that in a set of new economic projections since last December, most of the 17 members of the FOMC appeared to support keeping the federal funds rate at the zero bound through the forecast horizon of 2022.

“In dot plots mapping out each members’ forecasts, only two policymakers saw a case for hiking rates in 2022 (one of which saw four rate hikes by the end of 2022),” it said in a review yesterday.

“In a policy statement that was mostly unchanged compared with April, the Committee said it was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time” and would keep interest rates close to zero until it was “confident that the economy has weathered recent events”.

“It reiterated that it will maintain federal funds rate target range at the current level until it’s “confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”

In comparison, Kenanga Research came to the conclusion that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) still has room for further easing.

“The 50 basis points (bps) cut of the overnight policy rate (OPR) in the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the accompanying dovish statement seemed to signal that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has space for more rate cuts to further support the economy post movement restriction order and to cushion any impact of the escalating Sino-US tension,” it added.

“Hence, the probability for BNM to cut the OPR by at least another 25bps to 1.75 per cent at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on July 6 and 7 is relatively high to support economic growth as well to reinforce the recently announced fiscal stimulus.”

Similarly, the team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) also opined that BNM would cut OPR by 25bps in the second half of 2020 as the economy is anticipated to have a slow economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

“Despite the improvement seen in May jobs report, US unemployment remains historically high at 13.3 per cent. The Fed also expects unemployment rate to be at 9.3 per cent by the end of the year.

“At the same time, weak demand is expected to hold down consumer prices. As the Fed thinks the extent of the downturn and pace of recovery remain highly uncertain and sluggish, the Fed maintained its ultra-accommodative stance.

“The Fed extended its forward policy guidance (current zero rates) through 2022 and said they will continue to purchase Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace. They will closely monitor developments and adjust the plans as appropriate.

“In Malaysia, we opine that BNM would cut OPR by 25bps in 2H2020 as the economy is anticipated to have a slow economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.”