Weaker 1QFY21 anticipated for drinksmaker Power Root

KUCHING: Power Root Bhd (Power Root) may experience a weaker first quarter of financial year 2021 (1QFY21) ahead, with both the group’s domestic and export markets impacted by the Covid-19 movement restrictions.

However, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted that the weakness is likely to be short-lived as gradual recovery is expected post lock-down.

“We gathered that the group is likely to experience a lacklustre 1QFY21 on softer domestic contribution due to more stringent credit terms for distributors and lower footfall amidst the pandemic outbreak coupled with weaker export sales to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“It is also no thanks to the imposed sugar tax of 50 per cent and restricted distributor activities amidst the pandemic lockdown,” Kenanga Research said.

“Nonetheless, gradual recovery could be anticipated possibly from 2Q onwards, as the aforementioned markets are expected to follow the footsteps of its other export markets, which have experienced demand recovery once restrictions are lifted.

“Furthermore, we believe the group’s newly launched product in the MENA region – ‘Ali Caf‚ Italian Roast’ which is priced at a more affordable pre-sugar tax level, would be able to help cushion any loss in demand due to the fully-passed on sugar tax.”

Kenanga Research recalled that moving into a new FY, the group has plans to expand its brand presence across different sub-segments, such as Economical 3-in-1 coffee, International coffee and Ready-To-Drink coffee, through the introduction of more innovative offerings, which could drive demand growth by tapping into the shifting consumer trends.

“Therefore, in order to cater for the additional capacity requirements moving forward, the group is planning for the expansion of a new factory at its current Johor facility (which would double the production capacity) with an estimated capex of circa RM35 million and a completion timeline of around two years.”

While the aforesaid new product launches may result in higher advertising and promotional (A&P) spending and poorer product mix (due to lower margin Ali Caf‚ Italian Roast and Economical 3-in-1 coffee), the research arm opined that margins should remain relatively stable moving forward.

“This is riding on back of more favourable raw material costs (i.e. coffee and creamer), as well as greater operational efficiencies as the group continues to drive rationalisation exercises for its distributorships, sales force and factory operations.

“Moreover, the group is still committed to achieving its long-term profit after tax (PAT) margin target of 15 per cent versus FY20 PAT margin of circa 13 per cent.”

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) anticipated a slight pressure on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins initially in 1QFY21F due to higher cost of labour during the Movement Control Order (MCO) when there were more overtime and incentives incurred during this period.

“There were also some minor disruptions to its supply chain during the initial stages of the MCO but the issues have since been resolved,” the research firm said.

“However, we believe its core net margins will recover and expand to 12.8 per cent in FY21F and 13.2 per cent in FY22F, as operational efficiencies continue to progress, the streamlining efforts in the group’s distributorships bear fruit and return on investment (ROI) on its A&P further improves.”