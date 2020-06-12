‘When you’re good looking, everyone wants you’ – Abang Jo reveals PH attempt to woo GPS

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has admitted that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been courted by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to switch camps to form the new federal government.

“When you’re good looking, everyone wants you. Definitely somebody wants you. But this has to depend on whether the parents think the in-laws are suitable or not,” said Abang Johari lightheartedly, likening the situation to a woman being courted by suitors.

The current Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government was sworn in after all 18 MPs from GPS decided to join in the taking over of the federal administration in Putrajaya from Pakatan Harapan (PH), with GPS being named the ‘kingmaker’.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that PH currently has 107 seats on their side. Any political entity with a simple majority of at least 112 MPs can form a federal government via the first-past-the-post principle in the country.

When asked to comment on indications from PAS and UMNO on their next political moves at the national front, Abang Johari said he was not aware of it.

“I don’t know. I am not privy to that. We cannot rely on social media (regarding the national politics movement). I only know the developments in GPS. That’s all,” said Abang Johari.

The chief minister also remarked that he did not know whether Parliament will be dissolved soon and a general election would be called after that, amid rumours.

Nonetheless, Abang Johari assured that the priority for the GPS coalition is to pursue the rights and interests of the state, also termed as ‘Sarawak First’, while being a part of the federal government.

“Although we are friends in the present Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, GPS is a separate political entity that will pursue Sarawak’s interests,” said Abang Johari.

He pointed out that it was fortunate for the state government to be a part of the federal government in Putrajaya, as it allowed state leaders to engage with top leadership in the country on policies that might affect the state’s interests.