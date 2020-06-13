Anifah claims Mohamaddin had asked him about situation in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman teased Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal for the latter’s “inability to forget him”.

“I express my thanks to the Chief Minister of Sabah for mentioning me even though I am merely holding the status of a retiree,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said although he is not holding any position both in the state and federal level, his name continued to be mentioned.

“Perhaps it is because of my many contributions to the country, hence making it hard for him (Shafie) to forget my name,” Anifah said, sarcastically.

He said he had many friends who were in contact with him for discussions concerning the political scenario, particularly those related to Sabah.

“Although I have yet to be in any (political) party, perhaps because I am considered as a veteran, my opinion is often sought after,” he said, adding that as one who loves the State, he is more focused on efforts to return Sabah’s rights.

In reply to Shafie’s recent claim that he (Anifah) was trying to entice Warisan leader and Lahad Datu Member of Parliament, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, Anifah said Mohamaddin and himself studied in England together.

“He was one of my friends,” he said, adding that Mohamaddin had asked him about the situation in Sabah.

Anifah said he told Mohamaddin that since both Sabah and Sarawak held a total of 56 seats, “we should work together with the central government to get Sabah’s rights back, as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the constitution for the people of Sabah”.

“I give the same opinion to all my friends who asked me,” Anifah said.

He advised Shafie to surround himself with faithful, honest and trustworthy people as a politician and not people who could be bought or sold.

“I feel very touched by the Chief Minister’s thoughts towards me although he should be more focused on finding a solution to the problems plaguing the people of Sabah such as generating the state’s economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic or thinking of the best ways to fight for the people in attaining their rights as enshrined in the MA63 and constitution,” he said.

“Don’t let the promises of the Sabah Chief Minister be merely empty promises,” he said.