Another Covid-19 death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded its second consecutive Covid-19 death in the space of just two days following the death of a 96-year-old woman here in the state capital on Friday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the victim passed away at her home on June 12 and her remains were brought to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1.

“Subsequent test results revealed that the victim tested positive for Covid-19. The cause of infection is still under investigation

“The Ministry of Health would like to express our condolences to her family,” said Dr Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 briefing today.

The case, dubbed as Case #8403, marks the 120th Covid-19 fatality in Malaysia and the seventh in the state.

On Thursday, an 85-year-old woman in Patikang Ulu, Keningau became the sixth Covid-19 victim in Sabah.

Commenting on the Keningau death, Dr Noor Hisham disclosed that the State Health Department would need several days to trace the close contacts of the victim.

The state had also recorded one new positive case involving a foreign worker at a market in Kepayan, Penampang today, bringing the total number of positive cases in Sabah to 358.

No recoveries were detected in Sabah today, which meant that the total number of recoveries remained at 341.

As it stands, there are ten remaining active cases in the state.

Six hundred and forty-five people are still undergoing quarantine while another 2,777 are undergoing home quarantine.