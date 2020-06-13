Avoid crowding households even during RMCO, Ismail Sabri advises

KUCHING: The standard operating procedures (SOP) of allowing a maximum of 20 individuals in one household for simple festive celebrations was only for the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said after the first day of Aidilfitri, which was May 24, people were now allowed to return to their respective hometowns, but they ought to avoid crowding a household.

“They can now return to their hometowns and visit relatives but the SOP is there, like social distancing and the need to wash and sanitise their hands and the usage of face masks.

“If it is a small house, a maximum of 20 people is not advised. If possible, try not to have too many people in one house because there is a risk (of getting the virus). We ourselves can decide how to protect ourselves and our family members,” he said when responding to questions at the daily press conference on Covid-19 updates in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said mosques that had been allowed to conduct Friday prayers had complied with the SOP set by the authorities.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had reported that all these mosques throughout the country had adhered to the SOP.

“I’d like to thank PDRM for monitoring the situation and all mosque committees for complying with the SOP. With such compliance, I believe more mosques and suraus can be allowed to open in the near future,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said a discussion with the Religious Affairs Ministry would decide on the matter soon to offer more leniency for mosques and suraus across the country.