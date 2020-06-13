City Hall payment counter at UTC to reopen June

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Payment Counter at UTC Kota Kinabalu will reopen on June 15.

Kota Kinabalu City Mayor, in a statement released here yesterday, said the move was in line with the reopening of UTC with new operation hours nationwide.

“DBKK Payment Counter, 6th Floor, UTC Building will reopen from 8am to 5pm every Monday till Sunday starting June 15, 2020,” said Nordin.

“People who come to deal with DBKK are advised to comply with and practise social distancing, use face mask, hand sanitizer, check the body temperature and record their information to control the Covid-19 that has yet to culminate.

“Those who fail to comply with the directives of the Movement Control Order can also be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he warned.

Nordin encouraged the public to use the DBKK e-services to make tax assessment, compound and DBKK licensing payments on https://eservices.dbkk.sabah.gov.my.

The public can also use the DBKK e-cukai application, downloadable on Playstore and Appstore, to make tax assessment payments, Sabah Pay application, available on Playstore and Appstore, to make tax assessment and compound payments, and Jompay (Biller code:56739) to pay for tax assessment. –