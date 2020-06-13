Cops and Sesco cut power to suspected gambling dens

KUCHING: Padawan police, with the assistance of Sesco, have disconnected the electricity supply to six premises believed to be involved in illegal gambling activities.

When contacted yesterday, Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the operation was carried out between 11am and 2pm on Thursday (June 11).

“The operation was carried out under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” said Aidil.

He added four of the premises had been raided twice before for illegal gambling activities in the past.

The four premises are located at commercial shop lots in Baratok Bazaar, Mile 17 Jalan Kuching-Serian, RPR Phase 2 Batu Kawah, and Moyan Square.

Besides the four premises, the electricity supply to a premises at Mile 12 Jalan Kuching-Serian and a residential unit at Sky Villa Residences, Batu Kawah were also disconnected.