Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total remains at 556

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, with the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remaining unchanged at 556.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement today said 14 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, where seven were still waiting for their lab test results.

A total of six active cases are being treated in the hospitals as of today, all at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Two new recovery and discharged cases were reported today, and the state’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 17.

Meanwhile, three districts namely Kuching, Samarahan and Simunjan remain as yellow zones, while 37 other districts were classified as green zones as of today, said SDMC secretariat.

SDMC also recorded 125 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, bringing the total of PUS cases to 1,041. The PUS cases are being isolated and quarantined in 16 hotels across the state.

There are 202 PUS cases in Kuching, 348 cases in Miri, 170 cases in Bintulu, 19 cases in Limbang and 302 cases in Sibu.

To date, a total of 15,524 PUS cases have completed their quarantine and have been released.