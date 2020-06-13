Dewan Rakyat calendar amended, third meeting postponed to Nov 2 – Dec 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Several amendments have been made to the Dewan Rakyat calendar with the third meeting of the Dewan Rakyat being postponed to new dates from Nov 2 to Dec 15.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Sept 28 to Nov 26.

According to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, with the postponement of the meeting, the date for the tabling of the 2021 Supply (Budget) Bill by Finance Minister, which was initially slated for Oct 2, has now changed to Nov 6.

The second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat will be held as scheduled from July 13 to Aug 27, but the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan slated for Aug 6 has been postponed to a new date which will be announced later.

The Dewan Rakyat will not sit on July 30, Aug 19 and 20 to observe Hari Raya Qurban and Awal Muharam respectively. – Bernama