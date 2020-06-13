Electricity bill during MCO too high? Take a pic for SEB, says Tan Kai

KUCHING: Sarawakians who wish to dispute their electricity bills consumed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period are advised to take photos of their electricity meter readings and take it to Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) to be considered for adjustments in their subsequent bills, said Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Tan Kai.

He explained that Sesco had not sent its personnel to do meter readings of consumers throughout the state since the MCO was implemented on March 18 till May 13, and electricity consumption during this period was based on estimation.

“Customers who feel that the estimation is too high, please take a photo of the actual reading of your meter and send it to Sesco via email at [email protected] or at their customer payment counter at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) building or Saradise, Kuching.

“Sesco will adjust the bill for the subsequent month.

“For bill estimation, the wording (in the bill) appeared shall be ‘System Generated’ whereas for actual consumption, the wording appeared shall be ‘Inspection Final Meter Read – Actual’,” Tan explained.

Earlier today, he went to the Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) utility arm Sesco customer service counter to get some explanation from the personnel there after coming across several Facebook postings of people complaining about the high electricity bills as well as questioning how Sesco estimated their electricity consumption.

Some people on Facebook also questioned the implementation of the state government’s 25 per cent discount to their electricity bills during the MCO period.

He said the state government’s 25 per cent discount on electricity bills for Sarawakians is and will also be reflected on consumption between April 1, 2020 and Sept 30, 2020.

For example, he said, if the bill is dated from March 10, 2020 till April 9, 2020, that meant that only the last nine days of April are entitled for discount, and the amount of discount will be on a pro-rata basis.

“Similarly, if the bill is from September 20, 2020 till October 19, 2020, only the first 11 days will still be entitled for discount even though the bill is received by consumers in the month of October 2020,” said Tan.