Fake news: M’sian borders closed to all during pandemic, not just Singapore says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has become the subject of fake news on Covid-19 with netizens accusing him of not allowing Singaporeans to enter Malaysia.

The Defence Minister said it had been the policy of Malaysia not allowing the entry for foreigners including Singaporeans since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

As such, it amused him that some netizens twisted the fact by emphasising that he did not welcome Singaporeans to enter Malaysia.

“This will jeopardise the relationship between Malaysia and Singapore. Our country remains closed to all foreigners including Singaporeans.

“So at the moment, for those crossing over for the purposes of fuel refill or car wash, do not even try. Do not spread fake news about this because it will put our (two countries’) relationship at stake,” he said during the daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said Singaporeans who had followed his daily press conference would not have been misled by such fake news.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would take action against those who had spread the fake news.

As of June 13, he said PDRM and MCMC had opened 266 investigation papers on fake news about Covid-19.

Of the total, 179 were still under investigation while 30 individuals had been charged in court, 11 others were issued warning notices and 18 individuals admitted their respective offences, he added.

“No new cases have been opened in the last two weeks. I take this as an increase of public awareness of not spreading fake news about Covid-19.

“PDRM and MCMC will continue to monitor the situation. The government takes this matter seriously and will not compromise with any parties who spread fake news about Covid-19,” he said.

Ismail Sabri advised all to check their facts through www.sebernanya.my before sharing sharing anything that they weren’t certain about.

“Please check the veracity of the information before spreading it,” he added.