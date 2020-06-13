Federal Court, Appeals Court in Sabah, Sarawak to hold trials via video conferencing – PKPMP

PUTRAJAYA: The Judiciary will introduce trials conducted via video conferencing for the Federal Court and Appeals Court in Sabah and Sarawak.

This method will be used for hearing appeals and applications for civil and criminal cases in the Federal Court and Appeals Court in Sabah and Sarawak using the Skype/Skype for Business and Zoom software or any other software determined by the courts.

According to the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court (PKPMP), trials via video conferencing for the Appeal Court will begin on Monday (June 15) in Sabah and on June 22 in Sarawak, while those for the Federal Courts in Sabah will begin on July 6 and in Sarawak on Aug 10.

According to the PKPMP statement issued yesterday, the panel of judges will convene at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya while lawyers will handle cases courts in Sabah and Sarawak as determined by the Federal Court and Appeals Court Registration Offices.

For criminal cases, prisoners will be taken to the nearest court where the deputy public prosecutor as well as the defence attorney will be present to handle the case. Lawyers can handle civil cases from their offices with the permission of the panel of judges.

According to PKPMP, there will also be a live streaming of a trial to be conducted via video conferencing at the Appeals Court in Sabah on Monday (June 15).

“The case is an appeal against the decision of the Tawau High Court in granting an order of certiorari to the respondent for a decision rendered by the Industrial Court in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In that case, the Appeal Court panel of judges will convene at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya while the lawyers will be at the Tawau High Court.

The live streaming can be viewed via the official portal of the Malaysian Judiciary at www.kehakiman.gov.my and on YouTube.

PKPMP has prepared guidelines on the handling of hearings for the Federal Court and Appeals Court in Sabah and Sarawak so as to facilitate the implementation of the proceedings and infographics on the guidelines can be accessed through PKPMP’s official portal. — Bernama