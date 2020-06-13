Former lawyer denies sexual offence against girlfriend’s daughter

KOTA KINABALU: A former lawyer claimed trial to a count of sexual offence against his girlfriend’s daughter in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Kueh Kay Foo, 51, was charged before Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus yesterday with committing the offence against the girl, aged 11 years and seven months, by hugging and touching her thigh.

The alleged offence took place at an apartment in Penampang around evening in the month of May 2019.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

In applying for a lenient bail, Kueh, who was represented by counsel Jacky Letong, told the court that he was no longer meeting with his girlfriend and her daughter since May 2019.

Jacky also told the court that his client, who was an advocate in Sarawak, is staying in Sabah, but currently working as a consultant at a company in Sarawak.

In reply, deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip objected to the accused’s bail application due to the seriousness of the offence and might have a high tendency to temper with the witnesses.

The court fixed case management on July 28 and allowed the accused to be bailed at RM20,000 with only RM15,000 to be deposited, in one local surety, pending disposal of the case.

Additional conditions were also imposed on Kueh, which were not to temper with any prosecution witnesses, to report himself at the nearest police station and to surrender his passport to the court.