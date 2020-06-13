Ismail Sabri: No need to obtain permission from SDMC, have samples taken for M’sians planning to enter S’wak

KUCHING: Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan who plan to enter Sarawak no longer need to obtain permission from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) or have their samples taken before departing for Sarawak, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster), who announced such relaxation of travel restrictions, pointed out that Covid-19 screening and swab test would no longer be required if Malaysians wanted to enter Sarawak during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan who want to travel to Sarawak no longer need to apply from SDMC or have PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test before departing for Sarawak.

“But they must comply with the SOP (standard operating procedures) including downloading MySejahtera and filling out the form about declaration of health.

“They are advised to download COVIDTrace and Qmunity, these apps are introduced by Sarawak itself,” he told the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said even though inter-state travel had been allowed, individuals who had travelled back to their respective hometowns were reminded to stay within their community and comply with the SOP.

He said they had to practise social distancing and pay due attention to not pose any risk of Covid-19 infection to high-risk groups such as the elderly and children.

“We must take the responsibility of protecting these high-risk groups from being infected. Community leaders must also play a pivotal role to protect their community by ensuring that the people practise social distancing in their daily life,” he stressed.

He said the presence of enforcement personnel such as Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) might not be evident during this RMCO period, but the community had to have the self-awareness to not flout the SOP.

The Defence Minister asserted that it was high time that the people played the role of frontliners and took good care of themselves rather than expecting the enforcement squads to monitor them at all times.

“During Aidilfitri and Syawal, it was different and you could see a lot of police and Rela personnel and other frontliners to monitor the situation. Now, maybe no more presence of such enforcement personnel.

“So you yourself must play the role of frontliners to take care of yourself, your family and your community, for the sake of safety and health of all. It is your responsibility to do so,” added Ismail Sabri.