JPJ counters at UTC Sibu all ready for reopening

SIBU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) counters at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here will reopen this June 15, with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Among many aspects, it has arranged for seats to be one-metre apart from one another, and provided thermometers to check customers’ body temperature before entry.

There is also a book placed at the entrance to record customers’ names and contact numbers. Hand sanitisers are also provided.

A check yesterday saw chairs that had been marked for social distancing.

There were also some customers at the JPJ section in UTC Sibu – all of whom were wearing face masks.