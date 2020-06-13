Kuching, KK among top destinations under AirAsia’s Unlimited Pass

KUCHING: Since its launch on June 11, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu were among the top five destinations picked by consumers under the AirAsia Unlimited Pass since its June 11 launch.

According to AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat, other top destinations include Tawau, Sibu and Penang, with July and August recording the highest number of flights redeemed.

“Many industries were very hard-hit, but we believe that appetite for tourism, especially domestic tourism still remains even in the age of Covid-19.

“We resumed domestic operations on April 29, after a one-month hibernation period with limited flights for essential travel and we continue to see a positive trend in demand for air travel, especially to connect Peninsula Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post in an interview today.

“Our very first resumption flight on April 29 was to Miri with a very healthy load, and in fact some of the first few routes we opened up for sale were to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Kuching, Sandakan, apart from Miri and a few other intra-East Malaysia routes.”

Following the announcement of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), effective June 10, 2020 by the Prime Minister which includes the opening of domestic tourism, Malaysian travel and tourism industry players are working together to stimulate and revive the industry.

Just this week, Tourism Malaysia launched domestic tourism recovery programme in efforts to revive the sector which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses of up to RM1,000 and value-added services coupled with extremely affordable prices, Riad believed consumers will find that this to be the best time to really discover the gems that Malaysia has to offer now that domestic tourism has been reopened and encouraged by the government.

“On our part, we are pleased to introduce the AirAsia Unlimited Pass, Cuti Cuti Malaysia where the public can redeem unlimited amount of domestic flights with the pass up until March 31, 2021,” he added.

“The pass is only RM399 and the response so far has been very positive — as of 6pm on June 12, over 12,000 flights have been redeemed with travel as early as July 2020.

“Kuching and Kota Kinabalu are among the top five destinations redeemed so we hope that this will be a good kickstart towards both Sarawak and Sabah’s respective local economy.”

AirAsia is extending the sale of its Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia for an additional two days, to June 15, 2020 (2359h GMT+8), in response to the overwhelming demand.

Riad went on to thank everyone for their support and enthusiasm in helping to revive and accelerate the recovery of domestic tourism. AirAsia is proud to provide a much needed boost to the economy with our great value airfares, particularly during these challenging times.

“We look forward to welcoming all of you onboard AirAsia flights soon and please don’t forget to follow all the advice on the new ways of flying, including making sure you wear a mask at all times, sanitise regularly, utilise our contactless procedures wherever possible, arrive at the a