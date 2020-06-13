Life is precious and uncertain – show your love

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown have inflicted sufferings on human beings. There will be new normal – but it is also time to reflect, plan ahead, take action. This is true for your will and estate planning as well.

It is alarming that a staggering RM70 billion unclaimed assets are frozen in legal procedure in Malaysia, according to a recent news report dated May 29, 2020. Among the frozen assets include unclaimed money in the banks, EPF monies, life insurance monies without proper nomination.

This also include land and properties under the names of more than 1,000,000 titles holders who have since died and did not write their wills. This sure would lead to much distraught to their beloved family members and caused a lot of extra legal and probate expenses to the estate or beneficiaries.

Recently there is also a high profile probate case in Macau widely reported in the news media. A daughter of the late Stanley Ho, the patriarch of Asia’s largest casino empire, has taken legal action to register her interest in her late father’s estate, based on a 8 June 2020 news report in Asiaone. The legal battle will be long, costly and ugly.

Thus it is wise to have your valid will written and plan your estate early. To help you understand its importance, listed are 10 top advantages to write your will now:

You decide how your estate will be distributed. The Wills Act 1959 allows Malaysians to have a say in how your wealth is to be distributed according to your wishes, and not according to Distribution Act 1958 (DA 1958) which must be followed if a person dies without a valid will. DA 1958 is applicable to Non-Muslims in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak. Muslims are subject to Faraid distribution law while Sabahans are governed by Probate and Administration Ordinance 1947. You decide who will take care of your minor children. In your will, you have the privilege to appoint your own guardians for your young children who are below age 18 in the event you predecease them. To avoid a lengthy probate application process. With proper will and estate planning, your beloved family members will benefit because the legal process and time taken will be more bearable to them. Minimise taxes incurred during the distribution process. One advantage of having your will written is that you can minimise your tax impact on the transfer of your assets to your intended beneficiaries. You decide who will administer the affairs of your estate. Without your valid will, your beneficiaries will have to decide among themselves who will represent and administer your estate. The risk is that they may not be able to come to an agreement among themselves and this may result in family disputes, conflict and disharmony among family members, as we have seen in many high profile cases in Malaysia, Singapore and now in Macau. You can disinherit individuals who would otherwise stand to inherit. There may be situation that you do not want certain family members from inheriting your assets for personal reasons best known only to yourself. You may state clearly your wishes in your well-worded will and you executor will be empowered to carry out your wishes. You can bequest your gifts and donations. As you work hard building your wealth over your lifetime, it is only right that you have the wisdom to decide who you give your assets to and how they receive it, outright or delayed. We also see that many people donate for a good cause to alleviate the sufferings of the less fortunate during this Covid-19 public health disaster. The worst in the virus brought out the best in our human nature, helping fellow human beings who need a helping hand in time of crisis. You can thus plan your charitable deeds in your will and your donation wishes will continue to benefits others even when you are no longer around. The act of giving something to others is an art of flowing your heart. To avoid cumbersome legal process. Burdensome process is the main reason you find why so much assets were unclaimed and frozen, a whopping RM70 billion over the years! Thus you are advised to avoid such pain that will inflict on the family members in the event of your untimely demise. You can change and rewrite your will when your life circumstances change. After you have written a valid will, you can always review it and change your mind. You can tear it up and rewrite a new one. The control is in your hand. The assets are still in your name. No actual ownership transfer is done but the will reflect your wishes. It will take effect upon after your death. Take note that a marriage revokes an existing will. Thus when your life circumstances change, you should seek advice of a competent person well versed in estate planning to update your will and estate plan. Life is uncertain. This is a sad truth that we all have to face and acknowledge. We have known of people around us and read many tragic incidents infected by the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Prudent will and estate planning is the only way you can minimise the sufferings of your beloved family members.

