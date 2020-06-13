MACC arrest two policemen for allegedly receiving bribe of RM10,000

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak has apprehended two policemen last night in connection with receiving a RM10,000 bribe in exchange for taking no action against a drug case suspect.

According to MACC, the two policemen – a 47-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a 42-year-old sergeant, were arrested at around 10pm on Friday at the MACC Sarawak office after questioning.

Magistrate Mohd Shukri Mokhtar granted a five day remand for both suspects starting today to assist investigations.

According to MACC, the case is being investigated under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009 for Soliciting/Receiving Gratification (Bribes).

If found guilty, offenders can be fined no less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million, whichever is higher, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.