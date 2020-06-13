MACC report against ministry

KOTA KINABALU: National Amanah Youth and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB).

National Amanah Youth communication director Khairuddin Daud said the investigation is in regards to a memo for the Jalan Ulu Tomani Tenom project.

Khairuddin said a memo from KPLB Secretary General, Datuk Dr. Hj Abd Latiff Ahmad, to the minister was for the acceptance and open tender to appoint contractor for the Ulu Tomani Road construction project in Tenom, Sabah.

“The minister, who is also Mersing MP, wrote a minute on the memo in Jawi script which is translated as ‘Dicadangkan ditender semula runding terus atau tender terhad.. terima kasih’ (Datuk Secretary General… suggesting to re-tender, direct negotiation or limited tender.. thank you.

“Based on the project’s chronology that was exposed by Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jafar in Facebook, the project began to receive government attention in 2012.

“In 2017, the Finance Minister had appointed limited tender implementation contractor costing RM178 million.

“But in 2018 during Pakatan Harapan government, the tender was canceled and changed to open tender due to the high cost.

“In October 2019, the Public Works Department (JKR) Sabah had implemented open tender and it was participated by 183 contractors (companies),” he said.

Khairuddin said that on February 6 this year, the Finance Minister had agreed to appoint a contractor based on the open tender at RM154 million, which saved about RM24 million from the open tender by the Pakatan Harapan government.

“However, on May 14, KPLB minister had directed the ministry’s general secretary to re-tender the project.

“The ministry’s action is very questionable. What is his purpose of re-tendering the project when the appointed contractor has fulfilled the criteria during the open tender and saved the people’s money? Is there any party involved and benefiting from it?” he asked.

“We would also like to know if the reopening of the tender is likely due to the presence of other stakeholders in the project,” he added.

Khairuddin said this when lodging a report at the Sabah MACC office here yesterday.

Also present was Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth secretary Mohammad Razeef Rakimin.