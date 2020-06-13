Makeshift hawker stalls in Kampung Nangka demolished to make way for modern kiosks – Dr Annuar

SIBU: The 17 roadside makeshift hawker stalls along the roadside in Kampung Nangka here have been demolished to make way for a hawker street, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said that the project is estimated to cost about RM242,000 and he intends to turn the area into the best hawker street in Sarawak.

The Nangka assemblyman lamented that the makeshift stalls were an eyesore for the public and added that modern and consumer-friendly kiosks would be replacing these stalls.

“The project is under the Nangka State Constituency Service Centre and I visited the factory making the kiosks last week to check on the progress.

“The installation of the 17 kiosks will take place next week and hawkers are expected to be able to trade there by end of this month,” Dr Annuar said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, wished to advise hawkers to maintain the area’s cleanliness and hygiene.

“Keep the place neat and clean as that is the most important in attracting customers. The new look will help to boost the economy, especially for small traders who have been badly affected by the Movement Control Order that was implemented to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

“I want to make the place the best hawker street in Sarawak,” Dr Annuar said.

He also reminded traders to strictly follow the new norm and also put on full kitchen attire like aprons and caps.

Dr Annuar also thanked the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for assisting in clearing the stalls.