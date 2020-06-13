MCO-inflicted April sinks IPI to record low

KUCHING: It was a second month of contraction for the Industrial Production Index (IPI) as it plunged by some 32 per cent in April – the worst reading seen since the data began to be reported back in 1984.

This came after the IPI experienced its first drop by 4.9 per cent in the previous month.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) saw that the drag in the IPI came from all sub-indices with manufacturing, mining and electricity shrinking by 37.2, 19.6 and 19.2 per cents year on year (y-o-y) respectively.

“The two consecutive months of poor IP data, which showed a contraction of 18.4 per cent, turned out to be worse than during the global financial crisis (GFC) period,” it saw yesterday. “During this period, the IP only fell by an average of 0.7 per cent.

“This recent data clearly showed the severity of Covid-19 on the economy following the MCO that came into force on March 18 to contain the virus spread.”

The manufacturing sector came under heavy pressure during April as lockdown measures, both domestic and overseas, had a considerable impact on demand. AffinHwang Capital also saw that domestic demand was hit hard by containment measures and production as many firms suffered due to business closures.

Meanwhile, export demand collapsed as governments around the world took drastic action to prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. This is reflected in the collapse of output by some 37.2 per cent y-o-y from minus 4.1 per cent y-o-y in the previous month.

“The IPI growth contracted to an average of 7.5 per cent y-o-y from January to April 2020, significantly lower than the three per cent growth registered in the same period last year,” it continued.

“We believe that economic losses to businesses and households may be larger and broader during the MCO in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q), than in 1Q.

“We expect Malaysia’s real GDP to contract sharply by around eight to nine per cent y-o-y in 2Q. We believe that growth in manufacturing sector will remain in a declining mode in the second half of the year (2H), and production will begin to stabilise from its low point only when exports improve in late 2020.

“Manufacturers in the country are unlikely to increase production significantly, despite the implementation of the Recovery MCO (RMCO), until they see better global economic prospects in 2H.”

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) also expected the IP to remain weak in 2Q following 48 days of economic closure, no thanks to the unique circumstances presented by Covid-19.

“There is no change in Malaysia’s fundamentals due to Covid-19 however amid our engine of growth remaining intact, which we expect to rebound in due course. A less-than-sanguine IPI form due to Covid-19 should be treated as one-off, and is not a true reflection of Malaysia’s potential.”

On a slightly more positive note, researchers at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said the decline in production is anticipated to ease as more economic sectors resume operations under the Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO up to August 31, before posting a sluggish recovery in 2H20 amid continued weakness in global and domestic demand due to social distancing measures.

“On the global front, the downturn in manufacturing remained substantial despite PMI increasing to 42.4 in May, as rates of contraction in output, new orders and employment were still among the largest recorded throughout the survey history,” it said in its own review.