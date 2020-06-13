Pork supply sufficient to meet the demand in Sibu, says association

SIBU: The demand for pork meat in the Sibu Division dropped by about 25 per cent during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, says Sibu Pork Dealers Association chairman Ting Ching Sieng.

He said that demand had dropped from a daily consumption of about 200 pigs before the MCO period to about 150 pigs during the MCO period.

Ting attributed the dip in demand to the closure of the food outlets, especially restaurants, during the past three months which had greatly affected the sales of pork meat.

“No wedding dinners or big-scale celebrations were held, families stopped dining out and all activities had halted. These are the factors contributing to the drop in the demand for pork meat,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

With the country now in the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase, Ting said he was unsure how long it would take for the demand of pork meat to pick up.

He admitted it would not be easy, especially now that the public had already developed the habit of staying at home and being more reluctant to go out for dinner.

“Moreover, there is also the fear of the virus still out there even though the country has shown signs of improvement in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The lack of customers would also explain why most of the food outlets in the town are closed by 7.30pm, he added.

Ting said this was the new norm which the people had to adopt for at least the next few months.

On the supply of pigs, he said that the association still got their supply from Kuching regularly to meet the local demand.

“If we were to depend solely on Sibu pig farmers for the supply, we might not be able to meet the local requirements. Nevertheless, rest assured there will not be any shortage,” he added.

As for the prices of the pork meat, he said the association would not increase the prices at this point of time despite the price hike for the feed mills.

Meanwhile, Ting said the pork sellers would operate four days a week namely on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday starting from June 15 as compared to the three times a week (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday) during the MCO period.

“This is to cope with the RMCO period till Aug 31 as we expected an increase in the demand for pork meat to pick up gradually,” he added.